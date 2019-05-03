Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Hashoo Group has launched a professional tourism and hospitality management school, in collaboration with Sheffield Business School of Sheffield Hallam University, UK.

Following a two-year diploma in Pakistan, qualifying students of Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) will have the opportunity to complete an additional third year at Sheffield Hallam University, graduating with a Sheffield Hallam Degree - a BSc in International Hospitality Management.

“That is equally now an ambition shared by the government and the country as a whole,” said Hashoo Group Deputy Chair­man and CEO Murtaza Hashwani, while speaking at the launch of HSHM at Marriott Hotel here.

Leading the hospitality industry for nearly four decades, Hashoo Group owns and operates the five-star Pearl-Con­tinental Hotels and Marriott Hotels as well as the Hotel One brand in Pakistan.