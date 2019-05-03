Share:

LAHORE - An ill-prepared and clueless parliamentary secretary remained at the receiving end despite non-stop help from the officials’ gallery in the form of slips and occasional relief from the chair at the Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

In the absence of the minister during question hour on higher education, Sibtain Raza could hardly satisfy any of the questioners despite being spoon-fed through chits by those sitting in the officials’ gallery.

On a number of occasions, deputy speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, chairing the sitting in the absence of speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, rescued the hapless parliamentary secretary by suggesting the questioners that the department has given detailed and to the point answers.

The government admitted severe shortage of teachers, though without giving any plan to overcome the problem in districts in the southern Punjab.

In Rajanpur, out of 256 sanctioned posts of teachers for 10 colleges, only 110 were occupied and the rest were lying vacant for years. Only two posts out of 19 were filled in Government Boys Degree College, Umerkot; while four out of total 22 pots in Government Girls Degree College, Dajal.

The poorly prepared parliamentary secretary failed to give satisfactory replies to the supplementary questions. He could only wait for the slip and read it out without any explanation and details of the given figures.

To a query, he admitted that the department had no alternative plans to meet the shortage of teachers, saying hiring of the lecturers through the Public Service Commission would take long time.

Sibtain Raza said the department had sent a requisition to the PPSC for recruitment of lecturers but didn’t know when and against how many vacancies or that by what time the process could complete.

To a question about the policy on regularising services of daily wagers of Sahiwal Education Board, he said: “There may be government’s policy but the department may not do anything about it.”

Through call attention notice, treasury legislator Saadia Sohail Rana demanded setting up of a day-care centre for the children of security and other staff deputed in and around the assembly building. She said a centre did exist at the assembly building but it was for the MPAs and not the staff.

Former health minister Kh Salman Rafiq drew attention of the chair towards the second polio case reported from Lahore. He urged the health minister to brief the House about the issue that was threatening health of children.

Zakat & Usher Minister Shaukat Laleka’s remarks in response to a demand by opposition MPA Mian Jalil Ahmed for distribution of Zakat funds among the destitute before Ramazan led to a new controversy.

He claimed that new Zakat distribution bodies would be formed within weeks after dissolving the existing ones.

PML-N’s Malik Nadeem Kamran who has previous served as minister, said that the minister lacked powers to dissolve the bodies. He said that the re-formation process would take much longer time that would deprive deserving people from Zakat.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Friday (today) at 9am.