Share:

LAHORE : The Lahore NAB on Thursday distributed “possession letters” among more than 1,700 affectees of the Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society According to an official handout, possession letters were given to 1,500 plot owners and 197 house owners during a ceremony held at the Lahore NAB offices on Thursday. NAB’s Deputy Prosecutor General Chaudhry Khaleeq Zaman and Director (Investigation) Ahtram Dar were chief guests on this occasion. A large number of victims of the mega fraud were also present on this occasion. The NAB official also warned owners of the housing schemes to develop housing projects and work according to the law otherwise they would be taken to task.

They said the NAB would not spare any fraudster found involved in minting money in the name of housing schemes.

Meanwhile, the victims also expressed gratitude to Lahore NAB officers for taking action against the land Mafia besides handing over possession letters to the genuine buyers within a short span of time.