Share:

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced the release of two Kuwaiti nationals who had been recently arrested for “illegal” entry into Iranian waters, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday. The Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the two Kuwaiti detainees have been released as a “gesture of goodwill.” The two released people were taken to Kuwait’s embassy in Tehran after the investigations determined that they had crossed the border unintentionally.

Mousavi was quoted as saying by Tasnim. According to the Kuwaiti sources, the two men were named Adnan Al-Kharafi and Fahd Al-Alyan.