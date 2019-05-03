Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Thursday resolved to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of project financing and assured of early financing for Jamshoro coal fired power plant.

The IsDB would extend all possible cooperation for economic development of Pakistan. An IsDB delegation, led by President Dr Bandar M. H. Hajjar, called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The meeting was preceded by signing of grant agreements for “Operationalisation of EXIM Bank of Pakistan (EXIMBP)” and “Support Enhancing Agricultural Production using Efficient Irrigation System in Baluchistan, Pakistan” projects. During last week an oil credit facility of $ 551 million has already been signed.

The advisor informed the president IsDB of the concrete policy measures introduced by the government for improving the economic and fiscal situation in the country in general and the current account situation in particular. He emphasized that the government has finalized its strategy to deliver on Medium Term Economic Frameworks Targets to be agreed with IMF team already in Pakistan for technical discussions for a three years program.