GAZA - Israeli war jets on Thursday struck a Hamas military post in northern Gaza Strip, according to Gaza security officials.

Palestinian witnesses told Xinhua that the Israeli war jets struck a military facility that belongs to Hamas movement in northern Gaza Strip. No injuries were reported, but severe damages were caused to the base.

The Israeli army said in statement that the strike was carried out after a large brushfire broke out in the Eshkol region of southern Israel on Wednesday night, with suspicion that it was caused by wave of arson balloons carrying explosives toward Israeli cities earlier that day.

Israeli army will continue crushing any attempts to harm Israeli civilians, the statement said.