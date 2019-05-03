Share:

LAHORE : The King Edward Medical University in collaboration with Institute of Leadership Excellence held a workshop titled ‘Leadership in Healthcare’. Poster presentations and research competitions were also held among the students as well as new publication office was inaugurated in KEMU on Thursday. University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram was the chief guest and guest of honour was Lahore College for Women University VC Prof Farkhanda Manzoor. KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal emphasised that every effort would be made for achieving best quality standards in research and medical education. Prof Javed Akram appreciated the research projects of students under supervision of Department of Community Medicine. He was impressed by the creative thinking and critical analysis of undergraduate students of King Edward Medical University.

He said that conflicts and hypocrisy should be avoided and leadership qualities should be polished in our youth and future generations.

Doctors must devote themselves to serve the humanity and should not indulge in unethical practices. Prof Farkhanda Manzoor said that it was a golden opportunity for undergraduates to learn more about inter-sectorial collaborations, leadership and joint research projects. Evidence based practices and policies are required for better healthcare based on sound research methodology, she added.