LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Almas Hyder has said that second phase of free trade agreement between the two countries was an opportunity to get share in Chinese imports of over $ 1.74 trillion.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 3-day Pakistan Coating Industry Show at Expo Center on Thursday, he urged business community to concentrate on product diversification and quality for getting maximum benefits from the duty free access to the Chinese market.

Thousands of products have been displayed at more than 250 stalls from local and foreign exhibitors.

Almas Hyder said that China was one of the leading economies of the world. “Increase in Pakistan’s export to China means increase in our participation in international trade that will certainly improve our economic growth”, he said, adding, jump of $ 6 billion in exports from Pakistan to China was expected after second phase of FTA.

He called for a survey to have awareness about the needs of Chinese market. He said that it would help industry to develop and modify the products according to the demands of Chinese consumers. He said that ease of doing business was an important factor and to secure space in Chinese and other markets around the globe. “It is a good omen that government is well aware of the importance of ease of doing business and trying to change the scenario,” he said.

About Pakistan Coating Industry Mega Show, LCCI President said that it was a proof of the fact that Pakistan has all resources and abilities to organize international events. He said that frequency of exhibitions should be enhanced as these were the best to catch the attention of international buyers.