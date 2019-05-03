Share:

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has regained control over four districts located to the south of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, a spokesman of the 73rd infantry brigade of the LNA main command, Gen Mounzer Khartoush told Sputnik on Friday.

“The LNA managed to regain full control over the Sabha district and ensure its security. The LNA has also regained control over Suq as Sabt and even Kasarat and Aziziya,” Khartoush said. He added that there had been violent fighting near the bridge leading to the Tripoli International Airport, but the 73rd infantry brigade had repelled the attack.

The LNA started an offensive on Tripoli on April 4, after Haftar ordered his troops to advance on the capital in a bid to drive what he called terrorist forces out of the city. In response, armed forces loyal to the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) started the Volcano of Rage military operation against the LNA.

Since the overthrow and killing of longtime Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 by US-backed militants, the country has been divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the LNA-backed parliament, based in Tobruk, and the western part governed by the GNA.