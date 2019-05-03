Share:

Sindh Environment Protection Agency DG Naeem Ahmad Mughal on Friday visited HQ Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

DG SEPA was welcomed by DG PMSA R/Adm Zakaur Rehman HI (M). Matters relating to Marine pollution due to Industrial, solid, domestic waste were discussed.

DG SEPA briefed DG PMSA on the projects of treatment plants, combined effluent treatment plants. Hospital waste management and status of incineration plant and their disposal in the sea also came under discussion.

DG PMSA praised the Sindh Environment Protection Agency on the efforts being undertaken by the DG SEPA.

In order to curb the menace of land based sources being the main source of marine pollution, a joint strategy was also discussed. In the end DG PMSA thanked DG SEPA for his efforts being put in and assured all our support of PMSA in this regard.