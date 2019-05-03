 The State Bank of Pakistan has fixed the Nisab for Zakat deduction on bank accounts at Rs44,415 for the ongoing year.

READ MORE: Overseas Pakistani playing vital role for fortification of economy: Qureshi

Zakat will be deducted from saving accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts and other similar accounts having a balance of Rs44,415 or above, on the first of Ramazan.

No Zakat would be deducted on amounts less than Rs44,415.

To be liable for Zakat – which is one of the five pillars of Islam – one's wealth must amount to more than a threshold figure, which is called ‘Nisab’.

Those who do not want Zakat deduction from their accounts had until 15th of Sha'aban to submit a ‘Zakat exemption’ form in their respective banks.