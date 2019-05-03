Share:

HYDERABAD - The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Abdul Haq Memon has assured the delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry that no loadshedding will be carried out during “Sehri” and “Iftar” timings. He added that the duration of load management will also be reduced from four hours to two hours in residential areas in the month of Ramzanul Mubarak.

According to spokesman, the HCSTSI delegation headed by Senior Vice President Saleemuddin Qureshi Thursday held meeting with the Chief Executive Officer HESCO at his office where he informed that directives have also been issued to all Sub-Divisional Officers of HESCO Operation Sub-Divisions to ensure the availability of transformer trolleys so that the same could replace in case of complaint of faulty transformer in their respective jurisdictions. The Chief Executive Officer informed the delegation that all out efforts are being made to install separate transformers for commercial and residential areas in order to facilitate the consumers of residential areas. The HCSTSI delegation comprise of Haji Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Akram Arain, Yousuf Suleman, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani, Seth Saman Mal and Pervez Faheem Noorwala.

The Chief Executive Officer HESCO also accepted the invitation of the delegation to visit HCSTSI Secretariat for hearing grievances of the business community of Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, A meeting of the principals of private law colleges affiliated with the University of Sindh was convened by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at his office on Thursday to discuss different issues. The issues included holding of semester examinations in time, commencement of classes, ensuring 75 percent attendance of the students and other related issues of the colleges here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Burfat emphasized the need for timely commencement and completion of academic session as per real spirit of the semester system and said that the principals of the law colleges were required to admit only those students who qualified HEC-pre-entrance test as per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard.

He urged the participants to ensure seventy five percent student attendance during teaching-learning session to raise quality bar at their respective institutions. He assured that the syllabi will be revised to bring it at par with HEC guidelines and we will take principals on SU Boards of Studies so that they may represent themselves on this August forum”, said the vice Chancellor.

He emphasized to develop external grading scheme under code system to dissuade elements using unfair means in the law examinations.

Those who were in attendance in the meeting included Registrar Gulam Muhammad Bhutto, Controller of Semester Examinations Muhammad Ali Roshan Pathan, Principal Shan-e-Aassi College of Law Tando Adam Kifayat Ali Laskani, Vice Principal Sindh Mehran Law College Jamshoro Ghulam Sarwar Buledi, Principal Iqra Law College Moro Muhammad Aslam Siprio, Principal Jinnah Law College Hyderabad Syed Nasir Ahmed Shah, Principal Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Law College Noushehro Feroze Prof. Sajjan Khan Ujjan, Raja Sajjad and Ali Akbar Khero.