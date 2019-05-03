Share:

KARACHI (PR) OLX, Pakistan’s number one marketplace, has launched ‘OLX Xsellerate’, a digital acceleration program and also joined hands with Momentum Tech Conference as the official marketplace partner of the event. Xsellerate is an initiative by OLX which provides an opportunity for founders from all around Pakistan to pitch their startup ideas and get valuable insights from the OLX team. Bilal Bajwa, CEO OLX Pakistan, during his keynote shared his insights on the building blocks of a technology business and how startups can build great businesses by leveraging existing platforms like OLX.

“It’s time for us to give back to the community which made OLX a success in Pakistan and what better way than to launch OLX Xsellerate to play our part in developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan. We are looking for startups who can leverage the existing OLX platform and use the wide user base we have to their advantage,” said Bajwa.

In the first step of the program, fifteen startups presented their two minutes of pitches at OLX Pakistan’s booth. The selected startups will be given $20,000 worth of advertisement free of cost on the OLX platform along with 3 months mentorship and one-year branding consultancy.

OLX is the world’s largest online buying and selling platform powered by a team of 5,000 people, working on 17 brands, from 35 offices across five continents and 40 countries. In Pakistan, OLX is the No.1 Marketplace across 14 different categories.

OLX generates more than 20 Million page views in a day having 5 million App downloads. Over 50,000 conversations take place daily on OLX with an ad being posted every 2 seconds.