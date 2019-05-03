Share:

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said overseas Pakistanis are playing their due role for development of the country besides strengthening national economy.

He said this during his meeting with Abdullah Riar, PTI secretary for office international (OIC) here Friday.

He said overseas Pakistanis are not only participating in the development of country but also are playing crucial role in shoring up Pakistan economy.

Working for the welfare of the overseas Pakistanis is the top most priority of the government, he added. He held that foreign ministry has directed all embassies to sort out the problems facing overseas Pakistanis on top priority basis.

Report is sought regularly from Pakistan embassies in other countries on this count, he pointed out. Dr Abdullah Riar assured FM that he would make all possible efforts to come up to the trust of party leadership.