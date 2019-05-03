Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Shamsheer has reached Port Sultan Qaboos of Oman, according to Pakistan Navy officials.

Spokesperson for Pakistan Navy said PNS Shamsheer, with embarked AL-43 helicopter, is deployed in Northern Arabian Sea and Arabian Gulf as part of the regional maritime security patrol. The purpose of maritime security operations is to make maritime trade corridors secure and peaceful for national and international trade.

PNS Shamsheer is visiting Port Sultan Qaboos at Muscat as part of Overseas Deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) in North Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Gulf area. Deployment of PNS Shamsheer in North Arabian Sea is primarily focused on ensuring safety and security of these waters for international shipping.

The ship was given a warm welcome by the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) upon its arrival at the port and was also received by the Defence Attaché of Pakistan and RNO personnel. During the stay at Port Sultan Qaboos, the commanding officer called on Ambassador of Pakistan in Oman and Commanding Officer Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, Wudam. During the meeting with Commanding Officer Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, the commanding officer PNS Shamsheer conveyed regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the Omani Navy and the people of Oman and highlighted that the visit of PNS Shamsheer was a manifestation of the multifaceted long term collaboration that existed between the two navies.

A reception was held onboard PNS Shamsheer. Salman Ather, Head of Chancery graced the occasion as chief guest. The reception was also attended by officers and men from RNO and a large number of guests. During his speech, the commanding officer PNS Shamsheer apprised that Pakistan Navy , in line with the government of Pakistan’s policy, has been a regular contributor to the combined maritime force since 2004 and will continue to do so in the interest of international peace to ensure safety and security of the international waters. He also expressed best hopes for further strengthening of bilateral relations between the navies and people of Pakistan and Oman. Later, the ship was opened to the visitors during which Officers and men from Sultan’s armed forces and a large number of civilians visited the ship.

In the last part of the visit, PASSEX (Passage Exercise) was conducted between PNS Shamsheer and Rnov Al Naseer in the Omani waters. Subsequently, the ship resumed its role in RMSP in the North Arabian Sea. The ship will also be operating under the direct support of Pakistan-led Multinational Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150). Pakistan and Oman are tied in eternal bonds of religion and brotherhood. The visit by PNS Shamsheer will further enhance Pakistan Navy’s bilateral relations with Royal Navy of Oman in diverse avenues, according to the press release.