MOHMAND - Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said yesterday that people in Pakistan would also sustain a financial burden of Rs200 per litre petrol for uplift of their homeland and would tie stones to their bellies [in famine]. Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mohmand Dam, the minister thanked premier for instilling confidence in him and his team, and criticised previous politicians by stating that schools, hospitals, jobs and dams were not built and created as they were busy in playing politics.

He also expressed his gratitude to the army chief and the Water and Power Development Authority chairman for their contribution in the project.

He said the real threat to the state was from within, and not from powers outside. He stated that he had tried to pursue the Kalabagh Dam project, but his efforts did not bear fruit. The minister rebutted what he called propaganda against him that he had some issue with the dam fund.

“We are working without any fear for the interest of the state,” he said, adding that those who pushed the country towards darkness were advising them on how to run the affairs. He said through the Ehsas Programme, the government aimed at providing employment opportunities to youths.

Regarding accountability of corrupt elements, he maintained that the process would not be halted under any circumstances.

“We have not only started the preliminary works, but for the first time have received Rs18 billion straight discount,” he said, addressing the premier. “We have created 27,000-28,000 jobs in the Mohmand and Diamer-Bhasha Dam projects,” Vawda said, adding that “for the first time, a minister (Vawda) will from his own pocket, his friends’ pockets and with the help of Pakistanis announce 200-400 businesses and jobs in his own constituency in Karachi” before the 10th of Ramazan, in line with the prime minister’s vision for poverty alleviation.

Vawda said Mohmand Dam was a lifeline project for the country and past regimes of opposition parties were responsible for long delay in its construction.

He said Mohmand Dam, after completion, would address energy problems to great extent, besides providing inexpensive and low cost electricity to consumers and massive water for agriculture produce.

The dam would reduce threats of floods, soil erosion and generate thousands of jobs, he said.

Vawda said energy was pre-requisite for development and progress and no country could achieve heights of economic development unless it attained self-sufficiency in power sector.

He said the previous rulers had massively plundered the national wealth. “The present government will not budge a single inch from its stance of recovering looted money from the corrupt,” he added.

He maintained that “we are voted to power for elimination of corruption and accountability of corrupt elements.”

The Minister said price spiral had a direct bearing with international markets.