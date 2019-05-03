Share:

CM CALIFORNIA - Paula Abdul braved her allergy to cats to get her photo taken with Taylor Swift - and now thinks her problem has eased. Paula Abdul braved her allergy to cats to get her photo taken with Taylor Swift. The ‘Me!’ singer shared a photo of herself and the former ‘American Idol’ judge posing with her pets Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button after rehearsals for the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Instagram on Wednesday (01.05.19) and the ‘Opposites Attract’ hitmaker later admitted the encounter could have ended badly for her.

Speaking on the red carpet at the awards, Paula told ‘Access Hollywood’: ‘’She was there with her cats, so we took a picture together...

‘’I’m allergic to cats! I love cats, but I’ve tried allergy shots. Certain dogs I’m allergic to as well.’’ But thankfully for the 56-year-old star, she didn’t experience any symptoms. ‘’I’m thinking maybe I’m not as allergic as I used to be, because I did fine.’’ Taylor had joked she was worried the starry encounter would go to her cats’ heads, even though she’s trying to give them a ‘’normal upbringing’’. The 29-year-old star only recently adopted Benjamin.