KARACHI - The Pakistan Dental Association (PDA) has condemned the closure of Darul Sehat Hospital in Karachi.

In a statement issued here, the PDA said that closure of the Darul Sehat hospital had rendered jobless and redundant over 1,000 doctors, post-graduate students, house officers, paramedical staff associated with the privately run hospital for no fault of their own.

The PDA recommended the immediate reopening of the major tertiary care hospital in Karachi.

The PDA in the statement expressed its grief and sorrow over the tragic and unfortunate death of Baby Nishwa. “May Allah SWT grant patience to the bereaved parents. The Pakistan Dental Association shares the grief of the aggrieved family,” said the statement.

“This tragic mishap was the result of negligence on the part of a single para-medic who administered the wrong injection,” the statement quoted PDA President Dr Mahmood Shah as saying. “The Pakistan Dental Association upholds and favours the formation of a relevant investigative body to probe this case,” said Dr Shah in the statement.