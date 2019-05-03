Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) announced 15-member Pakistan disable cricket team, which will feature in Physical Disability World Series in Worcestershire, England from August 5 to 13.

On behalf of PDCA chief selector Iqbal Imam, who is in South Africa with Pakistan women’s team as a batting coach, PDCA president Rashid Latif and member selection committee Muhammad Jawed announced the squad after getting approval from Qasim.

Speaking at a news conference held at PCB Regional Academy, National Stadium Karachi in connection with Pakistan team’s participation in the World Series, Jawed said: “The selection of Pakistan team was very difficult because we had a bunch of talented players, who performed exceptionally at domestic and international levels.

“The selection was done after players took part in the fitness camp in National Stadium Karachi, which was supervised by PCB Physio Sardar Imran, trainer Rashid Qureshi, head coach Sabih Azhar, along with Iqbal Imam, Javed Asraf and PDCA secretary Amiruddin Ansari,” he added.

Jawed said that most of the players were retained from the Physical Disability Tri-Series 2018 winning party which include Nihar Alam (captain), Matloob Qireshi, Muhammad Shabaz, Saifullah, Wajid Alam, Jahanzaib Tiwana, Hasnain Alam, Majid Hussain, Abdullah Ejaz, Wakif Shah, Muhammad Haris and Farhan Saeed.

“Two emerging players middle order batsman Hamza Hameed and medium pacer Hammad Shoukat have been selected after giving out their best performances in Pentangular Cup, while the promising all-rounder Zubair Saleem is also selected for his excellent performance,” he added.

He said that the selectors have shown confidence in the players and claimed that it is a ‘well-balanced’ side and can win the mega event. “The squad is a blend of top spinners and fast bowlers. We will take a strong middle order with openers in T20 format. Nihar Alam will again lead the national side in the World Series event.

“We are the winner of the last tri-series, which was also played in England last year while England were runners-up. The selectors also named four-reserve players, while team officials will be announced later because the organisers allowed only five officials,” he added.

Former Pakistan captain Waseem Bari, representative PCB Arshad Khan and Member Board of Directors Sadiq Khatri were also present on the occasion. Bari appreciated the PDCA efforts for promoting the disabled cricket not only in Pakistan, but also around the world. “I am quite hopeful that Pakistan disabled team will do well in the World Series in England.”

Pakistan physical disability cricketers’ two-day conditioning camp will be held at the PCB Regional Academy after Eid, while the week-long training camp will be held in third week of July and the team will leave for England on August 2.

Pakistan will play their opening match against hosts England on August 5, against Afghanistan on August 6, against Bangladesh on August 8, while the clash of titans between Pakistan and India will be played on August 9.

Amiruddin thanked former Pakistan captain and PDCA president Rashid Latif, who supported and working day and night for the disabled cricketers since long. Pakistan disabled team captain said: “I am very confident that the selected side is a well-balanced and we are capable to win the World Series. I am also thankful to media for highlighting our performances at domestic and international level. I promise that with support of nation, will win the world series and other events. PAKISTAN DISABLED SQUAD: Nihar Alam (capt), Jahanzeb Tiwana (vc), Hasnain Alam, Saif Ullah (wk), M Shahbaz, Wajid Alam, Majid Hussain, Hamza Hameed, Abdullah Ejaz, Waqaf Shah, Hammad Shaukat, Matloob Qureshi, M Haris, Zubair Saleem, Farhan Saeed.