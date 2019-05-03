Share:

GN LONDON - Perrie Edwards developed a fear of being alone after being stricken by panic attacks.

The Little Mix singer opened up about her battle with anxiety last month and she’s now admitted things got so bad, her mum had to ‘’babysit’’ her and even now, she still struggles to get on a train to visit her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

She said: ‘’Weirdly when I first started experiencing the panic attacks, I developed a fear of being on my own. It’s a lot better than it was, I kept thinking, ‘if I’m on my own and I have a panic attack, what do I do?’.

‘’ . It got to the point where my mum was coming to the studio with me, she would drive to work with me because I couldn’t get in a car on my own... ‘’Even now, my boyfriend lives in Manchester because he plays for Liverpool so when he moved, it was c**p and then once this started happening. I still can’t get the train on my own, it freaks me out and makes me feel really claustrophobic. I feel uneasy... ‘’My mum got to the point where she didn’t know what to do because she can’t babysit me 24/7 even though she did for a long time.’’