Share:

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting here on Friday approved an increase in prices of petroleum products by as much as Rs. 9 per litre for the month of May.

With the increase, the per litre price of petrol would stand at Rs. 108. The meeting also approved the proposed increase in diesel price by Rs. 4.89 per litre, light diesel by Rs. 6.40 and kerosene by Rs. 7.46.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had moved the matter of petroleum prices to the ECC after Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended to increase petrol prices by over Rs. 14 per litre.