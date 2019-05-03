Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan received Dr. Bandar M. H. Hajjar, President Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and members of his delegation in his office on Friday.

The delegation is on a 3-day visit to Pakistan. Welcoming the President and his delegation, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of the IsDB for member countries and Muslim communities worldwide.

He mentioned that the current government and the Bank shared the common goal of enabling the people to lead better lives and achieve their full potential.

The Prime Minister apprised President IsDB about commitment of his government for socio-economic uplift and highlighted the flagship initiatives of Government of Pakistan, namely “Ehsaas” and “Naya Pakistan Housing” aimed at social welfare and poverty alleviation.

The President IsDB expressed his appreciation of the Government policies for pursuing people centric growth policy.

The delegation briefed the Prime Minister of key programmes of IsDB in Pakistan and offered assistance in human development and economic stability of the country. IsDB also expressed support for the Government's flagship "Ehsaas" program.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Bank’s long standing engagement with Pakistan and its support towards capacity building, Polio eradication and economic growth. He expressed the desire that the engagement between Pakistan and the Bank would expand further with more effective projects in years to come.