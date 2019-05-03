Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday rejected the rumours regarding the imposition of the presidential system in the country.

During a meeting with senior journalists, the prime minister said that no thought has been put into any such idea.

Imran Khan said that the opposition was trying pressurize the government in order to obtain the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), adding that no one will get the NRO as the government believes in independent judiciary and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“I do not care about my premiership but will not sign another national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).” He said that the government would hold consultations with the opposition when it comes to legislation, as it is related to people not politics.

He further added that it is pertinent to see how much the opposition will cooperate with the government on tabled bills for legislation, as it is a matter of the public's interest and is not related to politics.

To a question, the prime minister said that intelligence reports suggests that some members of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) have received funds from abroad.