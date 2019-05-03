Share:

TIRAH VALLEY - aPrime Minister Imran Khan Thursday attended the concluding ceremony of week-long Sports Gala, in a first to visit the area that had once been a no-go region for being under the terror reign of the militants.

Tirah is the most troubled area and was a big hub of terrorists. Imran Khan is the first-ever Prime Minister to visit the area where no other senior civil and political leadership visited in the past. Besides the visit of the prime minister, holding of sports festival was itself a factor to witness the revival of peace in the area that had otherwise been badly hit by terrorism before being purged by the security forces.

The prime minister, who was chief guest of the concluding ceremony, was accompanied by Governor KP Shah Farman Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadari and other lawmakers, Maliks besides elites of Khyber district.

A huge number of tribal people also warmly welcomed the prime minister, who chanted slogans of “Imran Khan Qadam Bharo Hum Tumharey Sath Hain” (Step forward prime minister, we are with you) and “long live prime minister.”

A contingent of Frontier Corps (FC) KP presented salute to the prime minister who later distributed trophies among winning teams and players who showed outstanding performance during the week-long event. The Sports Gala titled ‘Bagh-e-Aman’ festival began on April 25 which featured different sports events besides performance of traditional FC bands, national songs by school children, horse dance that amused the large crowds at the venue.

The PM distributed prizes and shields among the winners and runners-up teams of cricket match of Bagh-e-Aman Sports Mela.

The final match played between Shalobar and Zakhel teams was won by the former. The tournament was underway since April 24.

Imran Khan had to curtail his programme in Tirrah Valley as heavy rain with thunderstorm marred the arrangements at the venue. The helicopter of Prime Minister took off amid heavy rains from the venue, leaving the remaining programme at Tirrah Valley.