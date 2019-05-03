Share:

SHIKARPUR - Naparkot police on Thursday foiled an under-marriage bid in Shikarpur district. They arrested a 45-year-old groom who was to marry a 10-year-old girl. The marriage ceremony was organised at the riverine area of Khanpur, about 50 kilometres off from here.

SHO Imtiaz Khuhawar told this scribe that the police on a tip-off conducted a raid in Mahro Marri village and succeeded in arresting the groom named Soomaar Soomro, 45.

“He is a resident of Younis Abad village,” he said, and adding that the police also recovered 10-year-old bridegroom named Malookan, daughter of Hanif Shaikh, and shifted her to Women Complaint Cell Shikarpur.