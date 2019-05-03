Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, declaring the increase in petroleum prices anti-people, has said that this will multiply the difficulties of people who are already crushed under price hike.

The increase in petroleum prices shows the utter inability of this selected government to run this country, he said. Senator Khokhar said that PPP always doubted the PTI government's ability to run this country and now the country is on the downslide and falling fast.