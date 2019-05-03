Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP in the Senate on Thursday demanded a briefing from the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the placement of Pakistani cleric Maulana Masood Azhar on the global terror list and China’s decision to withdraw its objection to this listing.

PPP also asked the government to take the parliament into confidence over the conditionalities being finalised with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package. It warned that opposition would not recognise any agreement made with IMF in case parliament and masses were not taken into confidence over the terms and conditions being agreed upon with the international lender.

The Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday designated Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China withdrew its technical objection to this listing.

Former chairman Senate and PPP stalwart Senator Raza Rabbani on a point of public importance said that it looked that the government had not only completely ignored the parliament but also it has been made redundant. He said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi should have given a statement in both houses of the parliament over the listing of Masood Azhar.

Rabbani sought an explanation from foreign minister that when Pakistan did get to know that China was going to withdraw its hold over the listing issue. Secondly, whether Pakistan was part of the negotiations being held between China and other countries who initiated the listing proposal and whether its opinion was taken on it, he questioned.

“This issue did not settle immediately,” he said. The development has an important link with the security and foreign policy of Pakistan, he argued. Instead of responding here, the minister got conducted a press conference by the Foreign Office, he regretted. “Such matter which should be discussed in the parliament are being decided somewhere else.”

PPP lawmaker said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement given in Iran that terrorists had been using Pakistan’s soil against Iran had far reaching consequences. Similarly, PM made an important visit to China. “But parliament was never briefed on these two important visits,” he said.

The government has also not taken the parliament into confidence as to what conditions the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had set for Pakistan to exclude its name from grey list, he said

“It also generates serious issues that the government had not so far taken the house into confidence over on-going IMF negotiations,” PPP lawmaker said. Referring to some media reports, he said that the government has given an undertaking to IMF that the powers to collect sales tax from provinces would be withdrawn and single sales tax collection agency would be established in next three years. He referred a letter written by chief minister Sindh to the advisor to prime minister on finance in this regard and added that the former had got no reply till date. “This would be a violation of the constitution,” he said.

“It is being said that the government has agreed to IMF that the federal government would deduct expenditures under the head of internal security and terrorism from the allocations made for the development projects of KP and FATA,” Rabbani said. He added that the government was also going to ask the provinces to contribute from National Finance Commission Award towards the security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. “All this is violation of constitution,” he said.

Parliamentary leader of PPP in the house Senator Sherry Rehman endorsed Rabbani and reminded that terrorist organisation Jundullah had footsteps in Iran and Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had also been operating from Iran. “The government should tell what Iran’s response was to make Pakistan’s land safe.” She said that PM should not have given the statement in Iran regarding use of Pakistan’s soil by terrorists. “PM did not know what was being said at UN (about this statement).” She said that the government did not take the parliament into confidence about ongoing peace talks with Taliban.

Earlier, Sherry Rehman speaking on her call attention notice said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was drowning in debt and now it wanted to usurp the provinces’ powers. “If it is true that the government is going towards a fiscal one unit system, it will be an outright violation of the 18th amendment,” she added.

She feared that the government had already struck a secret deal with the IMF and asked from the government to take the parliament into confidence over the terms and conditions agreed upon with the IMF. She said that terms were implemented secretly and overnight, the rupee’s value was decreased. “I’ll ask again, which firms profited from this?”

“The IMF terms should have been brought before the parliament. The country cannot move forward like this, you cannot continuously sideline the parliament,” she said.

Responding to call attention notice, the State Minister for Revenue Hamad Azhar informed the house that the government was in the process of working out technical details with the IMF team currently in Pakistan. “Soon an agreement attains finality, we will brief finance committees of both the houses of the parliament,” he added.

He said that an internal change had taken place within the IMF. He said a new team of IMF was in Pakistan for some days. He dispelled the impression that there was a division within the cabinet over the issue of IMF conditions. He regretted no government in the past has inherited such a bad economy.

Terming the opposition’s figures related to economy as misleading, Azhar rejected the claim that the government had crossed the red line of double digit inflation. He said it had rather been brought down from 9.4 per cent to 8.8 per cent.

Responding opposition’s criticism regarding increase in petroleum prices, he said the prices had gone up in the international market. Discussing an adjournment motion regarding the lack of modernisation and internal accountability system in the Federal Investigation Agency, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the agency was responsible for the immigration clearance of those Pakistanis who travel abroad. He pointed out that US, last week, had imposed visa sanctions for refusing to take back its deportees and those Pakistanis who have over stayed their visas. He criticised that FIA in the name of cyber security was also “hounding” social media activists.