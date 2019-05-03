Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Red Crescent Society on Thursday kicked off a week of countrywide celebrations in connection with the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

In this regard, a grand function was held at the PRCS National Headquarters here in which the members of Red Crescent Corps were administered oath.

UAE Ambassador’s representative Abdul Aziz, Chairman Fata branch Farid Khan Wazir, member managing body, Brig (R) Abdul Hadi, head of IFRC delegation Thomas Gutner, Reto Stocker from the International Committee of Red Cross , Head of Delegation Partner National Societies Mr. Ibrahim, PRCS officers and other prominent figures attended the function. Addressing the participants, Chairman PRCS Dr Saeed Elahi said that the Society had been putting out all stops to serve the humanity since its birth in 1947.

He said that under the Movement’s banner, National Societies were active in 194 countries of the world. He said the purpose behind the week of celebrations was to pay tribute to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Founder Henry Dunant’s vision and human-friendly approach and to inculcate and promote a spirit of volunteerism among the youth.