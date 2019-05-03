Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday discouraged the trend of fake news being spread through mainstream or social media, citing a relevant verse of the Holy Quran.

“For those who keep spreading fake news,” the prime minister remarked who also tweeted 42nd verse of Surah Al-Baqara of Holy Quran which translates, “And mix not truth with falsehood, nor conceal the truth while you know (the truth).”

On Thursday, while addressing a seminar, President Dr Arif Alvi had also referred to the fake news phenomenon, particularly through social media. He said unfortunately, we have turned biased towards bad news and spread it more than the good one.

The government had already launched crackdown against fake social media pages and users spreading false information.

According to a media report, Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) had so far removed 8,723 fake accounts on social media platforms. The Agency’s cyber crime wing had received overall 29,577 complaints regarding social media. Around 9,822 complaints were related to fake accounts including 15,433 on Facebook and 6067 on Twitter.