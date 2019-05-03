Share:

LAHORE: The PU Society of Art and Design will organise an art exhibition at Main Hall of Allama Iqbal Campus, according to a press release. The event will began after Friday prayers at 5:30pm arranged by Dr Shahid Manzoor, Principal, Fine Art Department. The exhibition consists of three parts that present evolution of art in Pakistan. First part shows artwork of Anna Molka Ahmed, Naseem Hafeez Qazi, Collin David, Anwar Afzal and Khalid Iqbal from 1940 to 1960. The second part consists of artwork from 1960 to 980 and the third presents artwork from 1990 to date.