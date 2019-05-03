Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says radical changes are required in government regulations to facilitate investors and eliminate cumbersome procedures involved in doing businesses in the country.

Talking to former Malaysian Minister Idris Jala in Islamabad today, he said public-private partnership is being encouraged in all sectors so as to reduce the burden of expenditure on the government.

Idris Jala presented proposals for transforming and achieving successful results in the priority areas of the government's development agenda including revenue, exports, investment, housing, digitization and tourism.

The Prime Minister appreciated the proposals and emphasized that the government is focusing on ease-of-doing-business to attract and facilitate investors.