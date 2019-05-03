Share:

CM OHIO - Regina King has agreed to a multi-year contract with Netflix which will see her Royal Ties production company produce films and television series for the streaming service. Regina King has signed a first-look deal with Netflix.

The 48-year-old actress and director has agreed to a multi-year contract which will see her Royal Ties production company produce films and series for the streaming service with her sister, Reina King, serving as head of production. The ‘If Beal Street Could Talk’ star previously had a production deal at ABC and collaborated with Netflix on the crime drama series ‘Seven Seconds’ which had a one-season run on the platform in 2018. In a statement, Regina said: ‘’I am beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family. They are at the top of their game and as an artist, I am so excited to come play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers.’’ Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, said: ‘’Regina King is a multi-faceted talent both behind and in front of the camera. She’s been a trailblazer for years, with boundless creativity and impeccable taste in projects, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she will bring her formidable talents to Netflix.’’

Regina has done her fair share of TV directing, helming episodes of ‘This is Us’ as well as ‘The Good Doctor’ while she recently won her third Emmy for her role as Latrice Butler in ‘Seven Seconds’ and an Oscar for her role as Sharon Rivers in ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’.

The award-winning drama - based on James Baldwin’s novel of the same name - followed the daughter of Regina’s character, pregnant Tish, (KiKi Layne) in New York City in the early 70s whose boyfriend Fonny (Stephan James) is jailed for a crime he didn’t commit.