MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of employees of Revenue Department, under the banner of All Revenue Sindh Employees Association Mirpurkhas, locked their offices and held a protest demonstration in support of their demands here on Thursday.

They were wearing black armbands. They raised slogans in support of their demands. The participants were led by Sajjan Rahimoon. They were carrying banners and placards, and demanded that Sindh government accept their demands. The protesters also staged a sit-in outside the office of Mirpurkhas deputy commissioner. A large number of revenue employees participated in the sit-in.

Talking to media, the protesting employees said that their revenue summary allowance had been pending for five years as no authority was ready to accept their genuine demands. They said that they and their families were facing hardships due to worst financial circumstances.

They vowed to continue their protest to force the government to accept their demands. They said that their protest would continue till acceptance of their demands.