Share:

KARACHI - Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Thursday discussed academic, administrative and financial issues of the university in a meeting with the deans of all faculties, sectional heads and other university officials.

The meeting was held at the syndicate hall of the university and was also attended by Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk and Registrar Prof Dr. Syed Asad Raza Abidi.

The Vice Chancellor informed the meeting about worst financial constraints at the university. The meeting decided that a committee comprising five members under the convenership of Professor Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah will calculate the impact and recommend enhancement of fees of regular and external candidates.

The committee will also recommend increase in transport fees after hike in oil prices in the country. The committee will present its recommendations within 15 days for final approval from the competent authority.

The Vice Chancellor also approved the development of MIS Management and Information System to be developed by the department of computer science to avoid delay in results in future.

The possibility of medical policy of the University was also discussed. Dr Mallah was tasked to workout a plan for final approval from concerned forums.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of two-year associate degree as prescribed by the HEC. The Vice Chancellor directed the convener of the committee Prof Dr. Mumtaz Hussain Mahar to expedite recommendations before the commencement of new session.