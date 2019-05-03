Share:

ISLAMABAD - Centuries by skipper Saad Ali and Naved Yaseen helped star-studded SBP take full control of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II 2018-19 final against HEC, which started here at Pindi Stadium on Thursday.

HEC skipper won the toss and opted to field due to overcast conditions and slight drizzle last night. But their decision failed to bring desired results as SBP amassed 392 for the loss of 6 wickets in 83 overs. Naved remained unbeaten after scoring 118 while skipper Saad Ali slammed 105. Sahibzada Farhan also played an impressive knock of 90. Mamoon Riaz with two wickets for 81 runs was the most successful bowler for HEC.

At stumps on the first-day of the four-day final, HEC had reached 26 for no loss in five overs. Nasar Khan and Muhammad Kaleem officiating the match as field umpires while Ali Naqvi is match referee.

SCORES IN BRIEF: AT PINDI STADIUM, RAWALPINDI:

STATE BANK OF PAKISTAN (1ST INNINGS): 392-6, 83 overs (Naved Yaseen 118 not out, {96b, 11x4, 6x6}; Saad Ali, 105, {146b, 10x4, 1x6}; Sahibzada Farhan 90, {95b, 13x4, 1x6}; Rohail Nazir 36, {83b, 5x4, 1x6}; Mamoon Riaz 2-81)

HIGHER EDUCATION COMMISSION (1ST INNINGS): 26 for no loss in five overs