Share:

BEIJING - A research team has developed an implantable medical device that can harvest energy from heartbeats rather than batteries, according to a recent report published in the journal Nature Communications.

The cardiac pacemaker was designed on the basis of an implantable triboelectric nanogenerator, which can achieve energy from heartbeats and convert the energy to electricity for powering pacing pulses.

According to the study, the device and the body form an interconnected symbiotic system. Both the energy source and stimulus target of the symbiotic device is the body.

Researchers from China and the United States tested the self-powered device and found that the energy harvested from each cardiac motion cycle is 0.495 microjoule, which is higher than the required pacing threshold energy of humans (0.377 microjoule).