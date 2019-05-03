Share:

LAHORE (PR) Two international and six national speakers from different universities presented their current research in the fields of Mathematics at a seminar held at Virtual University. The objective of this seminar was to boost the academic and research skills of the Department’s faculty and students. The seminar provided the opportunity to the academicians of different universities to share their knowledge. Prof. Dr. Najma Najam, Ex VC, Fatima Jinnah Women University, was the chief guest of the ceremony. She delivered the inaugural address while Dr Mohsin, Director Quality Enhancement, VU also expressed his views at the event. Naeem Tariq, Rector, Virtual University also delivered his speech at the inaugural session.

Prof Dr John C Butcher, Dr Volkmar Welker, Dr Sarfraz, Head of Mathematics Department, COMSTAS University, Dr Muhammad Usman (LUMS), Dr. Imran Naeem (LUMS), Dr Yosuf (COMSATS University), Dr Ali Asher (LUMS) and Dr Tabasam Rashid (UMT) were the guest speakers at the seminar. Head of Mathematics Department, Dr Muhammad Arif delivered his concluding remarks at the end of the seminar. Naeem Tariq, Rector Virtual University, chaired the closing ceremony and awarded shields to speakers of the seminar.