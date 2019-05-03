Share:

KARACHI (PR) The exciting UrbanConcept mileage challenge came to a close on May 1st, 2019, the third day of Shell Eco-marathon Asia. Team NUSTAG from National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) College of EME, Rawalpindi completed their first valid run with a mileage of 72 km/liter effectively beating their own performance from last year.

The top three UrbanConcept teams from each category have made it to the Drivers‘ World Championship Qualifier, and will competed on May 2nd, 2019 in a race to see who crossed the finish line first without running out of their limited allocation of energy. This year a total of 55 UrbanConcept student teams from the region were on track, pitting their innovative vehicles against each other in sub-categories spanning internal combustion engine, battery electric power and hydrogen fuel cell.

“The UrbanConcept cars seem largely more reliable than in previous years. We already have quite a number of valid runs than ever before. They seem, over all, more reliable and I think being on a professional race track with ample space, big turns for overtaking helped the students to achieve better results,” explained Norman Koch, Global General Manager, Make the Future Live and Shell Eco Marathon.