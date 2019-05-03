Share:

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir on Thursday suspended SHO Naseerabad for not arresting the proclaimed offenders involved in a murder case, a police spokesman said.

The suspended police officer was identified as Sub Inspector Raja Nadim Zafar, he said.

According to the spokesman, RPO Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir summoned SHO Naseerabad SI Nadim Zafar on Wednesday and gave him deadline of 24 hours to arrest 8 accused involved in murder of Faizan Butt.

The murder took place in Peoples Colony, he said. He added that of 8 accused, two were POs and also involved in another attempted murder case. However, the SHO could not meet the deadline and was placed under suspension and closed to Police Lines by the RPO, the spokesman said.

On the other hand, the suspended SHO Nadim Zafar, when contacted, claimed that he had arrested two out of 8 accused. “The remaining 6 accused including two POs Tahir and Suhail fled to Karachi and other parts of country,” he said.

Faizan Butt was stabbed to death allegedly by Tahir, Suhail and their six other accomplices over a petty dispute in Peoples Colony.

Meanwhile, RPO Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir along with City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan paid a surprise visit to PS Waris Khan and checked record of cases and condition of police station. The two police officers also inspected lock up and ‘Mall Khana’. RPO instructed Assistant Superintendent of Police Waris Khan Circle Amna Baig and SHO Muhammad Khan to improve their performance. He also directed them to solve the problems of applicants in police station as curbing crime and providing justice was prime responsibility of police.

Separately, RPO Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir issued transfer orders of ten newly-promoted inspectors in four districts.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan promoted the 10 sub inspectors to the tank of inspectors and transferred them from Lahore to RPO Office, Rawalpindi Region.

RPO Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir transferred Inspectors Iqbal Hussain Shah and Riaz from RPO Office to the Rawalpindi district. Two others inspectors Afzal and Manzoor Hussain were also transferred and allotted district Jhelum by the RPO.

Inspectors Syed Hussain Shah, Mumtaz Shaheen and Chaudhry Tasawar Hussain were transferred and posted at district Chakwal. RPO Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir transferred and posted two inspectors Nadeem Abbas and Raja Naseer Ahmed in district Attock. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the regional police chief.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi and district police officers of Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal districts would assign new task the recently promoted inspectors.