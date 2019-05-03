Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz yesterday made two key changes suggesting the party head Shehbaz Sharif might stay abroad for a longer time than expected.

In a surprise move, Shehbaz stepped down as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assemble and his party nominated Rana Tanvir Hussain for this position. The opposition party also nominated Khawaja Asif as parliamentary leader in the House.

The sudden changes in the top position prompted the treasury members to comment that the Leader of the Opposition, who is in London and was scheduled to return on May 7, might not return soon.

Shehbaz Sharif is currently in London and PML-N sources said his programme of return had been changed on the medical grounds. They said Shehbaz decided to step down as PAC head and made the changes in the party positions after consultation with his brother and party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar said his office was yet to receive any request from the opposition regarding change in chairmanship of PAC. “I will take the decision once a request is made,” he said.

The opposition party is likely to write to the speaker today (Friday) for the formal notification about the appointment of the new PAC chairman and party’s Parliamentary Leader in the assembly.

The party met at the Parliament House building with PML-N chairman Raja Zafarul Haq in the chair and decided to withdraw name of the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources said that two resolutions for the appointment of PAC chairman and party’s parliamentary leader were presented by Ahsan Iqbal and Khurram Dastagir and both were accepted unanimously.

Shahbaz Sharif was elected PAC chairman five months ago, after a long dispute over his nomination with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which maintained that giving the top parliamentary accountability body slot to person facing corruption cases was morally wrong.

The PML-N however refused to nominate any other member from the party to chair the PAC, saying that according to parliamentary tradition, the Leader of the Opposition in NA should head the PAC. After a protracted battle over the issue, the ruling party conceded to the demand of opposition.

PML-N stance

Senior lawmakers of the party maintained before the media that Shehbaz had accepted the PAC slot on the insistence of joint opposition and he was never keen to become chairman. They said he has stepped down from the position for the time being due to his health condition.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and main parliamentary opposition parties have also been taken into confidence before making the new nomination for the position, they said.

Senior lawmaker of the party, Khwaja Asif told the media that Shehbaz Sharif would attend budget session of the National Assembly and will also take part in the debate.

In case of a longer stay of Shebaz abroad, the PML-N will have to face the question of nominating a new face for the slot of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly.

Party spokesperson Marriyyum Aurangzeb however said that Shehbaz will continue on that position. She said the replacement on this position was a wish of some people from the government side though.