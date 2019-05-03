Share:

PR ISLAMABAD - The Millennium Universal College H-11/4, Islamabad organised graduation ceremony of the University of Hertfordshire and BTEC Pearson (UK) students to honour the hard work of the graduates, faculty and staff, a statement said. The ceremony was an effort to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work of graduating business, fashion, computing, hospitality and media students.

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Kashmala Tariq was the chief guest. Also attending the ceremony as guests of honour were Head of Academics Pearson Faisal Mehmood and marketing manager University of Hertfordshire Akif Khan. Parents of the graduating students, eminent figures from media, academia and industry were also amongst the guests at the ceremony.

Founder and CEO TMUC Pakistan Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq in his opening speech congratulated parents of the graduating batch while applauding the efforts of the TMUC staff and faculty.

Sharing her thoughts at the occasion, Kashmala Tariq congratulated CEO Faisal Mushtaq on offering quality international education to youth in Pakistan while advising the students to believe in the choices they make for their future. She congratulated the young Millennials by saying, “You have demonstrated resilience, determination, perseverance, organisation and succeeded with one of the most rigorous programmes in the world”.

Four of the outstanding graduates, Tayyaba Aslam, Fatima Azam Khan, Jehanzeb Ahmed and Osama Qamar, also spoke at the occasion, sharing their extraordinary experience in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan commending the rich academic and extracurricular opportunities they were provided at TMUC. Sharing his views on the occasion, CEO TMUC Faisal Mushtaq stressed on the need for graduates to form academia-industry linkages to find a foothold in the global arena. While Akif khan stressed the need for students to gain practical skills in order to excel in their professional pursuits.

At the end of the ceremony the TMUC Dean of Academics Safia Farooqi along with the chief guest and Faisal Mushtaq distributed awards to the graduates and high achievers in academics and extracurricular activities. The graduation ceremony reflects on the pride TMUC leadership takes in its staff, faculty and students and its commitment to develop the right set of skills, attitudes, knowledge and values within graduating millennial so that they can confidently meet the global challenges of the 21st century.