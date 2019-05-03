Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 44-year old woman was crushed to death by train near Bakery Chowk, Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Thursday.

The body of the woman was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy where she was identified as Sajeela, wife of Naseer, hailing from Kalyamabad, the rescuers said. According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Sajeela Bibi was crossing the railway track when the train hit her. In result, the lady sustained multiple injuries and fractures that led to her instant death, he said. He said that the woman was in rush to cross the railway track and could not judge the coming train. The body was shifted to DHQ from where the doctors have handed over it to the heirs for burial, he said.

Meanwhile, a fire erupted in a hotel near Mandi Mor, he said. The reason behind fire could not be ascertained so far. The Rescue 1122 fire fighters responded and extinguished fire, he said. No life loss or injury was reported because of fire, he said.

Meanwhile, a man sustained critical injuries after a cylinder exploded at a hotel in Mandi Mor, sources said. The injured person was owner of the hotel who was rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122 for treatment, they said. A huge fire also erupted in the hotel following the blast which was extinguished by fire fighters of Rescue 1122, they said.