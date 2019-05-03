Share:

Lahore : The Lahore Arts Council organised a special sitting on Friday to pay tribute to noted Seraiki poet Iqbal Sokari. Alhamra Chairman Tauqeer Nasir chaired the event that revolved around magical poetry of Sokari, said a press release. Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said Sokari brought a unique sweet flavour to Saraiki poetry which reflects the height of his imagination and the way he sees the society. He said that humanists like Sokari were the eyes of the society and the way he highlighted the social concerns in his poems with the aim to lead his nation to progress is so unique to be matched. Tauqeer Nasir called Sokari a true representative of classical Seraiki poetry, saying: “Iqbal Sokari is a symbol of Saraiki culture, a fine poet and a reformer.” He said that Sokari’s poetry reflected public problems. Khawaja Moeenuddin, Niaz Hussain Lekwera, Musarat kalanchvi, Arshad Ameen and Iqbal Hussain Lekwera also spoke.