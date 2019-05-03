Share:

ANKARA - Turkey on Thursday condemned a deadly terrorist attack in western India’s Maharashtra state which has killed more than a dozen people.

“We received the news with sorrow that a terrorist attack targeting a bus carrying policemen in Maharashtra province of India, resulted in the loss of many lives,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We condemn this terrorist attack and extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the government and the people of India,” the ministry said. At least 16 Indian security personnel were killed in Wednesday’s bomb attack in Gadchiroli district.

The attack was blamed on Maoist rebels who reportedly used an improvised explosive device to blow up the vehicle carrying the police officers. The attacks come as India holds multi-phased general elections.