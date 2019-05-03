Share:

Advisor on Finance Hafeez Sheikh says negotiations with IMF are moving ahead in a positive way to reach a program that provides a platform for macro-economic development in the country.

Addressing an Investment Conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said agreement with IMF will send a positive signal to other international financial institutions as well as countries regarding Pakistan's commitment to fiscal discipline.

The Advisor said the upcoming budget will contain steps to address gaps in current account deficit and fiscal deficit for attaining sustainable economic growth.

He said the government's measures have resulted in reduction in imports and increase in exports and remittances.

Hafeez Sheikh said steps have also been taken to decrease expenditures, and coordinated efforts are underway to increase revenue.