NEW YORK (CM) - Viola Davis ‘’didn’t know what to do’’ when she was diagnosed with prediabetes because she thought she was already taking care of her health. Viola Davis ‘’didn’t know what to do’’ when she was diagnosed with prediabetes. The ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ star knows diabetes - which affects the body’s ability to process insulin - runs in her family so has always followed a balanced diet and tried to exercise regularly in a bid to avoid the condition but she was stunned when a routine blood test in August 2016 flagged that her blood sugar levels were high.

She told People magazine: ‘’I actually didn’t even know what to do, I have to say. I felt like I didn’t have a lot of resources. I consider myself to be a healthy eater, I exercise, I do it all.’’

Following her diagnosis, the 53-year-old actress has rededicated her time and energy to her health because she wants to ‘’be around’’ for her eight-year-old daughter Genesis, who she has with husband Julius Tennon. She said: ‘’I want to be around for my daughter. I want to stay healthy for as long as I can for her.’’