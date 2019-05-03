Share:

Rawalpindi - Governor Punjab and Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Chaudhry Sarwar said that future of Pakistan was in hands of academia which could play positive role to transform the country into a developed nation by extending quality education and character building of young generation.

“An educated woman is guarantee of an educated society,” he said. He said that educated women could play vital role in development of the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon bringing change in education and health sectors.

The Governor expressed these views while addressing 18th convocation of the FJWU on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Prof Samina Amin Qadir, educational experts, faculty members, parents and students attended the convocation. As many as 1,349 graduates including 10 PhDs, 29 MS, 52 MPhil, 427 masters and 820 bachelors’ students completed their degrees and have also been awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that there was no substitute of hard work and by adopting missionary zeal we could attain the heights of progress and glory in education sector. He appreciated the achievements of FJWU in academics, co-curricular activities and research. Extending congratulations to the young graduates and their families, the Governor asked the graduates to become active member of society in their professional career and uphold the high traditions of their Alma meter and also help those who do not have opportunities to get education. He said that it was endeavour of government to provide adequate opportunities of basic as well as higher education to girls and keeping in view the requirements, the Punjab government has recently upgraded Government Postgraduate College for Women, Rawalpindi into a women university. On this occasion, Governor Punjab congratulated Vice Chancellor of FJWU and her team for their effort in achieving success and development for the university. He reminded the students about their noble values of caring and sharing which are inheritors of a society which nourished up great values of life and a deep concern for human development.

He said that with the construction of new campus of FJWU, the issue of potential students who cannot get admission due to non-availability of seats in the present campus will be resolved. He said that funds for this mega project will be made available and Higher Education Department of Punjab. In her address, guest of honour Noor Amna Malik congratulated the graduating students. She lauded the university’s academic research and industrial linkages at national and international level. She highly acknowledged FJWU for excelling as a brand of confidence for women. She highlighted multiple projects so far carried out by HEC for FJWU. Moreover, she ensured continuing support in human resources and infrastructural expansions of the university.

She said that it is our great desire and utmost commitment to give quality education and empower women of Pakistan with confidence and pride. She said that the focus of the university is to prepare young women for the job market but also emphasis on character building of future mothers. She further stated that our syllabus is well equipped with modules and courses relating to tolerance, ethics and peace. She also briefed about various research programmes and achievements in academics and co-curricular activities.

Later, the governor Punjab and Chancellor of FJWU, Chaudhry Sarwar awarded medals and degrees to the successful students.