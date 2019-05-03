Share:

ISLAMABAD : On the directions of Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed, a one-day Stakeholder Agencies Review Workshop was conducted on the theme of Standardization and Harmonization of Drivers Licence Issuance mechanism by National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) and National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) here on Thursday. The ADB and NTU International Consultancy Services provided necessary collaboration for commencement of the event. Representatives from Islamabad Traffic Police, Punjab Traffic Police, Sindh Traffic Police, KP Transport Department, Balochistan Traffic Police, Gilgit Baltistan Traffic Police, Punjab Transport Department, NHRS & C, AJK Traffic Police and ADCR participated in the workshop and shared their inputs and opinions.IGP NH&MP Allah Dino Khoaja inaugurated the workshop and welcomed all the participants. The guidelines for drivers licencing were produced through an assessment of the current drivers licensing situation in Pakistan, consideration of Pakistan’s 2030 regional and global road safety commitments, benchmarking