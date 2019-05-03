Share:

LAHORE - On the call of Young Doctors Association, healthcare providers stayed away from OPDs of hospitals across the province including Lahore on Thursday to protest against Medical Teaching Reforms Act 2018.

Partial strike at public sector hospitals caused huge inconvenience to visiting patients.

YDA has threatened the government of complete strike for indefinite period if the bill was passed from the House. YDA arranged conventions at teaching hospitals across the province to highlight salient features of the proposed legislation which according to them was against interests of both the healthcare providers and the patients. Rejecting the act, doctors warned the government of dire consequences if it decided to go ahead with the anti patients legislation.

Addressing a press conference at Mayo Hospital, YDA office bearers Dr Qasim Awan, Dr Salman Haseeb and Dr Mehmood Ahmed held Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid responsible for the inconvenience caused to the patients due to OPD closure. They said that the government was bent upon bringing the system that has already failed in the KP.

Dr Qasim Awan said that any attempt to get the bill passed from the assembly would led to strong protest.

Dr Mehmood Ahmed said that the YDA would not tolerate government action against doctors protesting for their due rights.

UHS BOARD MEETING

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram chaired meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board on Thursday.

The board considered the thesis reports for awarding degrees and synopses for registration of students in various postgraduate courses.