Share:

MIRPUR - With the appearance of one new case of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases surged to 67 in the State on Saturday,

AJK Health department said. At the same time, the samples of new 131 suspects were taken in the labs.According to a statement on the updated

situation of pandemic in AJK, the State Health Authorities confirmed registration of one new case in AJK’s capital Muzaffarabad

district.According to the report issued by AJK Health Department, total of 2185 suspected

cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 2089 had been received with 67 positive cases.Out of the total of 67 coronavirus positive

cases, 44 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities

across the state by Saturday.Out of existing 23 active cases, 07 are receiving treatment in Isolation hospital

in Muzaffarbad, 07 in DHQ Hospital Palandri, 02 in THQ Hospital Dadayal, 6 in isolation hospital Muzaffarabad, 2 in THQ Hospital Dudhyal, 2 in DHQ Hospital

Bagh and 03 in DHQ Hospital Kotli. Three positive patients belonged to Sargodha

were also under treatment in DHQ hospital Kotli.Those 44 patients discharged after complete recovery include 12 from CMH Rawalakot, 15 from DHQ hospital Bhimbher,

one from Kotli DHQ hospital, 12 from New Mirpur city teaching hospital,